Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers

If your feed reader looks at this GUID value to decide whether a new post has been published, it would show you a whole bunch of old posts once again in your reader, as if they were new. These GUIDs won't change again in the future, so this is a one-time problem only. The full URL of the post is still present in the feeds, as you can see in the example above, so your feed reader still knows where to take you if you wish to visit this website to read a post. The short URL serves only as a unique identifier. However, if someone happens to visit the short URL, it will simply redirect to the full URL.