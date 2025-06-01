news
Security Bugs in Apport and systemd-coredump
Qualys ☛ Qualys TRU Discovers Two Local Information Disclosure Vulnerabilities in Apport and systemd-coredump: CVE-2025-5054 and CVE-2025-4598
The Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) has discovered two local information-disclosure vulnerabilities in Apport and systemd-coredump.
Both issues are race-condition vulnerabilities. The first (CVE-2025-5054) affects Ubuntu’s core-dump handler, Apport, and the second (CVE-2025-4598) targets systemd-coredump, which is the default core-dump handler on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and the recently released 10, as well as on Fedora. These race conditions allow a local attacker to exploit a SUID program and gain read access to the resulting core dump.
Qualys TRU has developed proofs of concept (POCs) for certain operating systems for these vulnerabilities. These POCs demonstrate how a local attacker can exploit the coredump of a crashed unix_chkpwd process (designed to verify the validity of a user’s password)—installed by default on most Linux distributions—to obtain password hashes from the /etc/shadow file.
