news
Programming Leftovers
-
Rafael Sadowski ☛ j2k25 - OpenBSD Hackathon Japan 2025
My trip to Japan started a week before the hackathon, but the planning actually began much earlier. When it became clear that there would be a OpenBSD hackathon in Japan in 2025, I immediately started making preparations. Planning for me means finding the perfect combination of activities - and what could be better than an ultra marathon (Since I am asked again and again: Ultra >= 50K) in a foreign country? Maybe a ultra trail but that was not possible in our time frame.
-
The New Stack ☛ Google Study: 65% of Developer Time Wasted Without Platforms
For developers, platform engineering frees them up from the time-sapping tasks of having to maintain their software tools, which leads to companies discovering real savings in money lost to developers being sidetracked from their primary tasks of building applications and value for their companies, said Volk.
-
Josh Byrd ☛ Svelte state sharing? Just use classes. They're fine.
Basically, after extensive experimentation, I'd suggest ... just use classes.
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Design team work in 2024 – TDF’s Annual Report
Design has been one of the major focus points of LibreOffice in recent years. The design/UX community has continued to support QA by evaluating user reports on Bugzilla, helping development with mockups, and mentoring volunteers and students in different projects.
-
-
Python
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ Fast character classification with z3
These constants in these tables must be computed to satisfy the classification rules for all possible input characters, which can be a confusing task given the overlapping nibble patterns of valid and invalid characters. I do not recommend using ChatGPT. However, you can automated the task with a theorem prove such as Z3. Z3 can model the classification constraints as a satisfiability problem and automatically compute a set of table values that meet the requirements.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Morse Walker ☛ Morse Walker
-