My trip to Japan started a week before the hackathon, but the planning actually began much earlier. When it became clear that there would be a OpenBSD hackathon in Japan in 2025, I immediately started making preparations. Planning for me means finding the perfect combination of activities - and what could be better than an ultra marathon (Since I am asked again and again: Ultra >= 50K) in a foreign country? Maybe a ultra trail but that was not possible in our time frame.