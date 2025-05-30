news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.0.7 open source Linux graphics drivers released
Developer Eric Engestrom announced the Mesa 25.0.7 release, finishing off the 25.0 series of open source Linux graphics drivers. If you want future updates, you'll need to upgrade to the next major version of Mesa which is currently at Mesa 25.1.1.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GeForce NOW app for Steam Deck has arrived
NVIDIA have today officially released their GeForce NOW native app for the Steam Deck, to give a better experience than using a browser with more features.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
Vincent Delft ☛ Better touchpad management with Ghost BSD on lenovo T14s
After having installed GhostBSD few months ago, I decided to investigate why in some cases, my move mouvement acts like a drag/drop instead of a simple move. This is really annoying when you have to click on webbrowsers's tabs. Instead of moving the mouse, it moves the webbrowser's tab.
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Unlock sensitive data for AI with Cloudera on Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: Red Hat Official Web site promoting the "hey hi" (slop) scam, still]
Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, combining a comprehensive set of tools and services to streamline the entire application lifecycle—from development to delivery to management of application workloads. It combines built-in security features with dedicated support, a trusted software supply chain and Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the operating foundation. With various capabilities, such as built-in monitoring, on-demand environments and centralized policy management, OpenShift is trusted by customers around the globeto run their workloads.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ubuntu gets monthly snapshot testing releases
To aid testing and ensure future Ubuntu (and Kubuntu etc) releases are in good shape, Canonical have announced monthly snapshots.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Bridging the divide: Connecting global communities with Experience AI [Ed: Who's responsible for piggybacking the slop hype? Did some person or company decide to misuse the reputation of Raspberry Pi to sell scams? What next? Will Raspberry Pi teach pupils in British schools how to mine Bit'Coins'? Someone ought to investigate who funds the promotion of these scams and hold people accountable for such utter embarrassments, which already discredited a lot of former "media".]
We’re excited to share how Experience AI is helping organisations around the world create much-needed opportunities for young people.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
FSFE
-
FSFE ☛ 2025-05-23 [Older] SFP#34: Policy and EU: Tech sovereignty debate in the EU [Ed: Well, as explained by a front group that takes Microsoft money and Google money; oh, the irony!]
