Helwan Linux: A Made-in-Egypt Linux Distribution
A new community-led initiative has given rise to Helwan Linux, an innovative Linux distribution developed by a team of software engineers from Helwan University in Cairo, Egypt.
According to its creators, Helwan Linux was built by developers, for developers. To me, this initiative stands out as a truly unique milestone for Egypt, showcasing the country’s growing presence in the information technology space.
Let's see what's in store.