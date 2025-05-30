news

Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation

Ubuntu has shipped on a predictable, six-month cadence for two decades. Twenty years ago, the idea of releasing an entire distribution every six months was considered forward looking, bold and even difficult. Things have changed since then: software engineering has evolved as a practice, and the advent of both rolling-release distributions like Arch Linux, and more recently image-based immutable distributions such as Universal Blue have meant that other projects with similar goals have adopted vastly different release models with some desirable properties.

My goal over the coming months is to build a release process that takes advantage of modern release engineering practices, while retaining the resilience and stability of our six-monthly releases. We’ll introduce significantly more automated testing, and ensure that the release process is transparent, repeatable and executable in a much shorter and well-known timeframe with little to no human intervention.