news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2025



Quoting: 6 reasons why Linux is better than ever —

If you asked PC users about the most accessible OS in the 2010s, the name Linux would never have turned up in the conversation. After all, Linux distros have been feared by the average PC user for ages, with broken drivers, clunky performance, and a steep learning curve making it difficult for all but tinkering experts to step into the Linux ecosystem.

However, the situation is a lot different from what it used to be. Over the past couple of years, the Linux ecosystem has become more user-friendly than it has ever been. From amazing gaming prowess to better privacy, there are plenty of perks to switching to a Linux distribution these days. Whether you’re someone who got burned by the clunky Linux distros of yore or consider yourself a casual user who wants to ditch Windows 11, this article will convince you to give the Linux ecosystem a shot.