Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and SparkFun
Raspberry Pi ☛ Build a Raspberry Pi setup for children aged 3 to 6
In the modern world, desktop computers are increasingly rare. Laptop computers, mobile phones, and tablet computers with touchscreens are ubiquitous, while the traditional mouse and keyboard are less easily discovered. Learning to type and use a computer is a valuable skill for kids, but you can’t just sit a young child in front of a laptop or desktop computer and let them play unsupervised. Aside from the obvious security issues, a desktop computer is not designed with the needs of small children in mind. This article covers some of the issues you will encounter if you decide to make a real computer for a young human, and offers some potential solutions.
Olimex ☛ ESP32-P4-DevKit now have matching MIPI-LCD with VGA resolution 640×480 pixels and manage to refresh it with 100 fps!
After months of research we finally found one which at least had proper drivers for Pi in sources, so we managed to include support for ESP32-P4 and here is the shining result:
ESP32-P4-DevKit driving 640×480 pixel 2.8″ LCD through MIPI at 100 fps and using only 39% of processor time.
Olimex ☛ Signetics 2650 IcePi developed with Olimex Pico2-XL board
Signetics 2650 was 8-bit processor released in 1975 based on IBM 1130 concept as Signetics hired IBM engineer to lead the development.
Arduino ☛ Behind the boards: How Alba PCB Group and Arduino bring Made-in-Italy innovation to life
The film – which was recently selected for the third Film Impresa Award – offers an insider’s view of the manufacturing process behind the printed circuit board (PCB), the foundation of every electronic product. It also shares more about the history of both Arduino and Alba PCB Group, and about the philosophy we align on.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Flex On 'Em With These GNSS Boards!
Hello everyone and welcome back to a brand new Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics! This week, we are excited to present to you a brand new line of GNSS products: Flex pHATs and Flex Modules that allow you to adjust your PNT needs on the fly. Two GNSS modules are available with this new pHAT separately or as a kit; the mosaic-X5 and the LG290P. Simply attach these modules to the GNSS Flex pHAT to equip your Raspberry Pi or other 40-pin single board computer with ultra-precise GNSS hardware. Let's take a closer look!