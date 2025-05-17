5 Features Windows Should Steal From Linux Mint

news

Linux has long broken past myths that it isn't user-friendly, and Linux Mint is one of the best examples. Windows isn't far off, but it can learn a thing or two from Linux Mint when it comes to desktop customization.

As you might be aware, the ability to move your taskbar to any side of your desktop was taken away in Windows 11. There are registry edits and other workarounds to get past this, but the result is a glitchy taskbar that won't play well with the center-aligned icon design Windows 11 offers.

On Linux Mint, you won't have these problems. You can place your taskbar wherever you want and adjust its size, add desklets right to your desktop for real-time system monitoring, or pick a dark theme with more colorful icons. The desklets behave a lot like widgets, except most of them have a common design language, and you can download more from within the desklets menu.