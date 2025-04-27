news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ [R] How to create errorbars with overlaid points using ggplot
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 14.4.2-1 on CRAN: Another Small Upstream Fix
widely used by (currently) 1245 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 39.4 million times (per the CRAN package page) and the paper (JSS, CSDA) by Conrad and myself has been cited 628 times according to Google Scholar.
A new release arriveed at CRAN yesterday with a fix for
expmat()and adjustments for
clang++-20. These changes since the last CRAN release are summarised below.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Using Foundry to Build/Run
I know that I will never convince everyone to use Builder for development. Even I have a hard time getting myself out of the terminal at times.
Foundry comes in two forms, an executable and a library. The executable is just a bunch of commands and libfoundry is meant for building your own IDE (like Builder) or specialized tooling.
Devices/Embedded
-
Roman Kashitsyn ☛ Three degrees of validity
This article presents a view of system configuration as a program for an embedded interpreter. This view leads to three logical processing stages: parsing, analysis, and execution. As the configuration moves through that pipeline, our confidence in its validity increases.
Python