'Fall Guys' on GNU/Linux and Harms to Game Makers
HowTo Geek ☛ 'Fall Guys' on Linux Was Broken Until I Did This
If you've ever tried to play Fall Guys on Linux, there's a good chance you've run into issues. I did, and I learned getting the game to a playable state takes multiple levels of configuration. I'll outline them here so you can get right into some battle royale action.
I had to go through this process because some friends of mine wanted to play Fall Guys, but outside of consoles it's only available for Windows. I could switch over to Windows, but I prefer using Linux on my PC whenever possible. I'm used to running games with Proton, but it turns out playing Fall Guys takes some special configuration, especially when you want to join a party. I read multiple guides and forum posts to figure out all of this, and I decided to compile the process into one article here for anyone else who needs to follow in my steps.
The Register UK ☛ Game makers, other small businesses sue to stop tariffs
Stonemaier Games founder and CEO Jamey Stegmaier told The Register that it's common among game publishers to rely on a supply chain that starts with a partner in China. Freight is then shipped to distributors and fulfillment centers around the globe, before products finally reach retailers and customers.
"This may vary based on the publisher (many publishers use crowdfunding for pre-sales; some smaller publishers aren't in distribution, etc), but that's the general idea for most hobby game publishers," said Stegmaier.