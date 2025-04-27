'Fall Guys' on GNU/Linux and Harms to Game Makers

If you've ever tried to play Fall Guys on Linux, there's a good chance you've run into issues. I did, and I learned getting the game to a playable state takes multiple levels of configuration. I'll outline them here so you can get right into some battle royale action.

I had to go through this process because some friends of mine wanted to play Fall Guys, but outside of consoles it's only available for Windows. I could switch over to Windows, but I prefer using Linux on my PC whenever possible. I'm used to running games with Proton, but it turns out playing Fall Guys takes some special configuration, especially when you want to join a party. I read multiple guides and forum posts to figure out all of this, and I decided to compile the process into one article here for anyone else who needs to follow in my steps.