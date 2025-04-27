today's leftovers

I don’t usually recommend budget laptops, which end up being useful for little more than getting online and ordering a real replacement, but occasionally there’s exceptions. Like the ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1404ZA) from 2023, which apparently was made in great numbers but didn’t sell very well, because stores are still trying to unload it. [...]

It works more or less perfectly with OpenBSD once the wifi is replaced (and the BIOS is properly massaged). Suspend and resume. Volume buttons. The screen brightness keys don’t work, but xbacklight does.