news
today's leftovers
-
Linux Kernel Space
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Tests indicate Intel's '200S Boost' feature provides no real gain for Arrow Lake CPUs on Linux
Phoronix's testing shows that Intel's 200S Boost feature yields little to no performance improvements with the same RAM kit.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD releases open-source GIM driver aimed at GPU virtualization, support for mainstream Radeon GPUs coming later
The AMD GPU-IOV (GIM) driver enables the various functions needed to ensure full virtualization support for the host GPU.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
How to Download and Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Linux [Ed: Proprietary spyware with back doors is not security, it's more security holes]
Those who are new to GNU/Linux and unable to get an idea of how to run Microsoft’s enterprise-grade security solution on their GNU/Linux machines? You’re not alone. With the growing popularity of GNU/Linux systems across the organization, they are also vulnerable to compromise and require protection similar to that of backdoored Windows environments.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
Ted Unangst ☛ vivibook 14
I don’t usually recommend budget laptops, which end up being useful for little more than getting online and ordering a real replacement, but occasionally there’s exceptions. Like the ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1404ZA) from 2023, which apparently was made in great numbers but didn’t sell very well, because stores are still trying to unload it. [...]
It works more or less perfectly with OpenBSD once the wifi is replaced (and the BIOS is properly massaged). Suspend and resume. Volume buttons. The screen brightness keys don’t work, but xbacklight does.
-
-