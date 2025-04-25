Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2025



Quoting: Efficient Mini-PCs Offer Compact Alternative to Desktops | Review —

Occasionally, for a change of pace or mobile convenience, I have plugged my Android phone into a docking station tethered to a desktop monitor, external drive, wireless keyboard, and mouse. The phone’s innards were solid enough to let me do light work and enjoy playing videos and some lightweight Android games. It almost matched the productivity of my aging laptop, dual-booted with Windows 10 and Linux.

My big quandary was the unknown hardware. Would a mini-PC perform no better than a tethered cell phone, or would it be a real computing upgrade for my home office? If the tiny new desktop device failed to perform adequately, I would send it back and follow up with a more traditional hardware selection.

I bought the CyberGeek Nano T1 mini-PC stuffed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 64GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $416. I ordered the model with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed.