Galene’s server side is implemented in Go, and uses the Pion implementation of WebRTC. The server is portable

While traffic is encrypted and authenticated from sender to server and again from server to receiver, Galene does not perform end-to-end encryption: anyone who controls the server might, in principle, be able to access the data being exchanged.

For small deployments, even a small ARM board such as a Raspberry Pi, a BeagleBone or an Olimex Olinuxino-A64 should be sufficient.

This is free and open source software.