Apr 25, 2025



Quoting: Lilbits: Snapdragon X Chromebooks, Pixel 7a battery swelling, and a Liberux NEXX Linux phone progress update - Liliputing —

Earlier this year the folks at Liberux announced plans to build a Linux smartphone that combines the kind of features you’d expect from a modern phone with the hardware you’d expect from a pretty good single-board computer. The Liberux NEXX is expected to have a RK3588s Processor, a 6.34 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED display, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, along with dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a headphone jack, hardware kill switches, and a 5,300 mAh battery.

But first the team has to actually design the thing. And they’re inching closer to doing that, with testing now underway on the first prototype of a mainboard for the phone. It could be a while before you can get your hands on a fully functional Liberux NEXX phone though.