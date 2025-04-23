today's leftovers

I have a love-hate relationship with Datomic. Datomic is a Clojure-based database based on a record of immutable facts; this post assumes a passing familiarity with it – if you haven’t yet, I highly recommend checking it out, it’s enlightening even if you end up not using it.

I’ll leave ranting on the “hate” part for some other time; here, I’d like to focus on some of the love – and its limits.