news
Programming Leftovers
Mond ☛ Pipelining might be my favorite programming language feature
Pipelining might be my favorite programming language feature.
What is pipelining?1 Pipelining is the feature that allows you to omit a single argument from your parameter list, by instead passing the previous value.
Amit Patel ☛ De-optimizing mapgen4
Lately I’ve been experimenting with map algorithms. I have three starting points: [...]
Chris ☛ Haskell: A Great Procedural Language
These sound like dismissals or absurdities from the outside, but once you learn what they really mean, they take on a new light. In this article, I want to explain the third. (See the appendix if you are curious about the first two.)
Raymond Camden ☛ Parsing Markdown in BoxLang - Take 2
A long, long time ago, ok, it was last Thursday, I posted about adding Markdown processing to BoxLang via the Flexmark Java library. After posting it, a few folks were curious why I didn't use the native import process instead of createObject('java', '...') and the answer was simple - I just didn't think about it! To give you an idea of the difference, let's first consider the initial version: [...]
[Old] DEV Community ☛ Why the Latest JavaScript Frameworks Are a Waste of Time
If you’ve been in web development for more than five minutes, you know the drill. Every few months, a new JavaScript framework pops up, promising to fix everything wrong with the previous generation.
At first, it’s exciting. A cleaner syntax, better performance, fewer headaches! But after years of jumping from React to Vue to Svelte to Solid (and back again), I’ve come to a realization constantly chasing the latest JavaScript framework is a waste of time.
Qt ☛ An Experiment with Vector Maps
For quite some time, we've been exploring the direction we want to take with QtLocation. What are the key use cases? Which technologies and architectures make the most sense in the future? And how do we see our role — both as a project and as a company — within a broader system of servers, data sources, renderers, and applications?
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RInside 0.2.19 on CRAN: Mostly Maintenance
A new release 0.2.19 of RInside arrived on CRAN and in Debian today. RInside provides a set of convenience classes which facilitate embedding of R inside of C++ applications and programs, using the classes and functions provided by Rcpp.
Python
Java
The New Stack ☛ GraalVM (Finally) Gets Java for WebAssembly
Open source Chicory was created to bring some of the benefits of Wasm to native JVM, bringing with it the security, the tunnel and the isolation aspects WebAssembly modules provide (or sandbox capabilities, to use industry jargon). As a VM-native WebAssembly runtime, Chicory is designed to enable WebAssembly programs to run with zero native dependencies or Java Native Interface (JNI). In other words, while Chicory previously served as an excellent pure-Java Wasm interpreter with lightweight functionality and zero dependencies to make it ultra-portable, GraalWasm offers use cases for which you would probably not necessarily want to use Chicory anyway.
