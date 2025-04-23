If you’ve been in web development for more than five minutes, you know the drill. Every few months, a new JavaScript framework pops up, promising to fix everything wrong with the previous generation.

At first, it’s exciting. A cleaner syntax, better performance, fewer headaches! But after years of jumping from React to Vue to Svelte to Solid (and back again), I’ve come to a realization constantly chasing the latest JavaScript framework is a waste of time.