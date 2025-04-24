IBM and Red Hat Leftovers

International Business Machines Corp. dropped in extended trading after its results weren’t strong enough to quell investors’ concerns that tariffs and federal cost cuts will dent the company’s business.

First-quarter sales increased almost 1% to $14.5 billion, IBM said Wednesday in a statement. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.60 per share. Both results exceeded analysts’ average estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“In the near term, uncertainty may cause clients to pause,” Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said on a conference call after the earnings announcement. Still, he said the company has “not seen a material difference in client buying behavior.”

The shares declined about 6% in extended trading after closing at $245.48. Amid a broad market selloff in recent weeks, IBM has been a relative safe haven. The stock has jumped 12% this year, compared with a 8.6% decline in the S&P 500 Index.