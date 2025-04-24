news
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM’s open-source TerraMind Hey Hi (AI) uses 9 data modalities to transform Earth observation
IBM Corp. is partnering with the European Space Agency to create an artificial intelligence system that will keep tabs on climate change and other global issues, such as water scarcity, in real time using space-based data.
-
Red Hat ☛ Access Quay on OpenShift with short-lived credentials
The increasing adoption of short-lived credentials has enabled organizations to align with zero-trust principles and increase their overall security posture. As introduced in the first article, How short-lived credentials in Quay improve security, quay.io and the self-managed Red Hat Quay now support the generation of short-lived credentials to enable access to the registry. This feature opens the door to a wide range of options for managing integrations with Quay in a secure fashion.
-
Red Hat ☛ Fine-tune LLMs with Kubeflow Trainer on OpenShift AI
Large language models (LLMs) remain an intense domain of research and are increasingly permeating new industries. Each week brings new academic papers and updated open models from private companies like DeepSeek V3, IBM Granite, or Meta Llama closing the gap with closed-source ones.
-
Bloomberg ☛ IBM Results Fail to Meet Market Hopes on Concerns About Tariffs, DOGE Cuts
International Business Machines Corp. dropped in extended trading after its results weren’t strong enough to quell investors’ concerns that tariffs and federal cost cuts will dent the company’s business.
First-quarter sales increased almost 1% to $14.5 billion, IBM said Wednesday in a statement. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.60 per share. Both results exceeded analysts’ average estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
“In the near term, uncertainty may cause clients to pause,” Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said on a conference call after the earnings announcement. Still, he said the company has “not seen a material difference in client buying behavior.”
The shares declined about 6% in extended trading after closing at $245.48. Amid a broad market selloff in recent weeks, IBM has been a relative safe haven. The stock has jumped 12% this year, compared with a 8.6% decline in the S&P 500 Index.
-
Reuters ☛ IBM says 15 contracts impacted by DOGE cost cuts, shares drop