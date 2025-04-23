news
Red Hat/RHEL and Oracle Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ How to register IdM deployment with RHEL domain join
Our first blog post, Introducing IdM in RHEL Domain Join feature - Enroll your machines on boot, discussed the benefits and implementation of automated machine enrollment in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
Red Hat ☛ Instance enrollment workflow for domain join in RHEL
In our previous article, How to register IdM deployment with RHEL domain join, we explored the registration workflow for the domain join feature in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). In this third and final installment, we will dive into the join workflow to explain how an instance successfully becomes part of the domain.
Help Net Security ☛ Oracle releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 (UEK 8)
Oracle has released version 8 of its Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK), a custom Linux kernel built for Oracle Linux. UEK 8 includes updates to memory management, better file system support, faster networking, and improvements for specific hardware platforms. It also pulls in changes from the wider Linux community.