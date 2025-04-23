news
today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Kernel Space
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Success compile 5.15.180 kernel with aufs patch
I posted before that the aufs patch doesn't work with the latest 5.15.x kernel: [...]
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ AAEON COM-MTHC6 COM Express Type 6 Meteor Lake-H module offered with up to 45W defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor
AAEON’s COM-MTHC6 COM Express Type 6 module is powered by the defective chip maker Intel Meteor Lake H processor series with a choice between the Core Ultra 9 185H, Core Ultra 7 155H, or Core Ultra 5 125H CPUs.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Unicorn Media ☛ FOSS Force Mostly Open Tech News Quiz – April 18, 2025
Did you have time to keep up with the news this week? Here's your chance to brag… or not. This week there are 11 questions. Good luck!
-
Events
-
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP
Hello, hello, hello!
This report for the Bug Squashing Party we held in Montreal on March 28-29th is very late ... but better late than never? We're now at our fifth BSP in a row1, which is both nice and somewhat terrifying.
Have I really been around for five Debian releases already? Geez...
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Rlang ☛ A lightweight interface to scikit-learn in R: Bayesian and Conformal prediction
A lightweight interface to scikit-learn in R: Bayesian and Conformal prediction
-
-