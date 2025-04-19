news
Fedora, Red Hat, and EU OS (RHEL-ish)
Linuxiac ☛ What’s New in Fedora 42’s Atomic Desktops
Discover what’s new in Fedora Atomic Desktops 42—GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, COSMIC support, composefs by default, and more.
Red Hat Official ☛ Language and logic: Mustafa’s journey into AI research
I first joined Red Hat as an undergraduate intern on the performance and scale team. After joining Red Hat full-time, I began working on MLCommons MLPerf AI inference optimization, as well as leading development for the CodeFlare/Ray distributed machine learning (ML) training stack for Red Hat OpenShift AI. At the same time, I dove further into NLP research in graduate school, where I focused on topics like speech recognition, language model reasoning and natural language to structured query language (SQL) translation.
Red Hat Official ☛ AI automation: How service providers are doing more with less [Ed: "These challenges are not new"... just with buzzwords now]
These challenges are not new, but are becoming more and more dependent on emerging technologies that are being used to build networks and deliver compelling services while addressing challenges at scale—quickly, cost-effectively and consistently.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 16 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 14 Apr – 18 Apr 2025
The New Stack ☛ EU OS: A European Proposal for a Public Sector Linux Desktop - The New Stack
There are many Linux distributions, but now there's a proposal for one that's specific to the European Union government and nongovernmental organizations.
There have been thousands of Linux distributions, and at my best estimate, there are still over 250 distros being updated and supported. Now, there’s a proposal for one more: EU OS.
This proposed desktop Linux distribution is a community-led initiative to create a standardized Linux desktop operating system tailored to European public sector organizations. The project, spearheaded by Robert Riemann of the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), aims to reduce reliance on proprietary software, particularly Microsoft Windows, while enhancing security, cost efficiency, and administrative control. You know, the usual.
LWN ☛ EU OS: A European Proposal for a Public Sector GNU/Linux Desktop (The New Stack)
The New Stack looks
at EU OS, an attempt to create a desktop