Games: Bazzite, GOG, Vampire Survivors, and More More

LILYGO T-Echo Plus Integrates LoRa, GNSS, and IMU in Rugged Wireless Smart Tag

LILYGO’s T-Echo Plus is a compact, battery-powered smart tag designed for wireless telemetry, motion tracking, and geolocation. It combines LoRa communication, GNSS positioning, Bluetooth Mesh, and a 6-axis IMU in an enclosure with both vibration and visual feedback, aiming to support mobile, field-deployed, or remote monitoring applications.

Easy RISC-V Provides an Interactive Way to Explore the RISC-V Architecture

Easy RISC-V is an open, browser-based learning resource that allows users to experiment with RISC-V assembly and gain a deeper understanding of how the architecture works. Created by developer Dramforever, the platform runs entirely online and does not require installation, offering a convenient way to study RISC-V instructions, registers, and execution flow from any device.

DietPi October 2025 Update Adds Support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and Reworked Dashboard

The October 18th release of DietPi v9.18 introduces support for new FriendlyELEC single-board computers, a redesigned DietPi-Dashboard with improved security, and the addition of the LazyLibrarian eBook and audiobook manager. The update also includes bug fixes, filesystem improvements, and expanded compatibility for virtual devices

Internet Society

From Connectivity to Capability: Rethinking the Digital Divide

Mini Perveen, a young girl in remote Purnia, Bihar—one of India’s most underdeveloped districts—recently discovered her niche by selling embroidered artwork online. 

9to5Linux

Kodi 22 “Piers” Gets HEIF/HEIC and FFmpeg 8 Support, Alpha 2 Out Now

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

LibreOffice 25.2.7 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 25.8

While LibreOffice 25.8 has already been adopted by major GNU/Linux distributions, LibreOffice 25.2 is still supported until November 30th, 2025, for those who haven’t managed to upgrade. LibreOffice 25.2.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes 43 bugs, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

Qt Creator 18 Open-Source IDE Released with Experimental Container Support

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 17, the Qt Creator 18 release introduces experimental support for development containers, a feature that automatically detects a “devcontainer.json” file in a project directory and creates a Docker container for it.

Games: Bazzite, GOG, Vampire Survivors, and More More

Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux
Fedora Linux 43 is here!
LibreOffice 25.2.7 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 25.8
Fedora Linux 43 Officially Released, Now Available for Download
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
SUSE Hugs Buzzwords and Hack Week Project in OpenSUSE
Games: Bazzite, GOG, Vampire Survivors, and More More
Recently in Red Hat's Blog
Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect
Kodi 22 “Piers” Gets HEIF/HEIC and FFmpeg 8 Support, Alpha 2 Out Now
Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One
AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++
TrueNAS 25.10 Open-Source NAS Released with NVMe-oF, ZFS Enhancements
SLES 16.0 Launches with Agama Installer, SELinux, and 16 Years of Support
System76 CEO Carl Richell Reveals COSMIC Desktop Launch Date
d77void – respin of Void Linux with window managers
Sakura Pi RK3308B SBC offers RGB LCD interface, supports mainline Linux
6 Best Free and Open Source Haskell Linter Tools
This self-hosted dashboard is perfect for monitoring your Linux servers
5 lightweight Linux distros that breathe life into old Windows 10 laptops
MATE 1.28 Finally Coming to Ubuntu 26.04 & Debian Forky
Arkane Linux – immutable, atomic Arch-based distribution
Alien-OS – Debian-based Linux distribution
Free and Open Source Software
Adding Customizable Frame Contrast to KDE Plasma
DietPi October 2025 Update Adds Support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and Reworked Dashboard
Zorin 0S 18: 100,000+ Windows 10 Users Can’t Be Wrong
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.6, Linux 6.12.56, Linux 6.6.115, Linux 6.1.158, Linux 5.15.196, Linux 5.10.246, and Linux 5.4.301
Qt Creator 18 Open-Source IDE Released with Experimental Container Support
