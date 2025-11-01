news
Games: Bazzite, GOG, Vampire Survivors, and More More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Brotato gets a juicy free update out now - along with new Linux and macOS support
The appropriately named New Dawn Update brings only a little bit of new content like 6 new items and 1 weapon, with the focus on quality of life features to improve the game. Like the ban system, that allows you to ban up to 8 items from the shop that you don't want to see appear during a run, but you have to unlock it by beating Danger 3 or higher. There's also now a save profiles system, so you can have 3 separate saved games. And, since there's a lot of items and you can get a bit overloaded with info, there's now also a codex to read through and potentially plan ahead a bit.
HowTo Geek ☛ Bazzite's Fall Update Adds Support for More Handhelds
The developers of Bazzite, a gaming-focused Linux distribution based on Fedora, have announced a major fall 2025 release. It rebases Bazzite to the newly released Fedora 43 and adds support for a few new gaming handhelds and other peripherals.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bazzite using Fedora 43 is out now with full Xbox Ally / Xbox Ally X support | GamingOnLinux
Bazzite Linux has been upgraded with the Fedora 43 release, and it comes with many handheld gaming enhancements for those wanting to break away from Windows.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now on GOG | GamingOnLinux
Another bigger release has arrived on GOG with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now available for fans of the DRM-free store. The game was originally released in December 2024.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Escape From Duckov is silly, entertaining and worth grabbing if you don't mind the grind | GamingOnLinux
A single-player extraction shooter with ducks? Escape From Duckov is quite silly, but it works and most importantly it's entertaining to play. Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The follow-up to one of the best escape room puzzle games, Escape Simulator 2 is out now | GamingOnLinux
Pine Studio have released Escape Simulator 2, the follow-up to their first smash-hit escape room puzzle game and it looks fantastic. No Native Linux support this time, although it does have direct Steam Deck support as they confirmed when covered here on GamingOnLinux previously they're ensuring it works with Proton for Linux gamers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ As Amazon cut thousands of jobs, New World: Aeternum will see no more updates | GamingOnLinux
Amazon recently announced pretty heavy job cuts, and it seems they're pulling back on video game funding with New World: Aeternum no longer being supported. In the Amazon announcement they noted "an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles". Ouch.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab the Myst - Riven puzzle adventures in the complete collection Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
A list of quality mystery puzzle adventures from Cyan Worlds is here with the Myst & Riven Complete Collection Humble Bundle. Great chance to grab 'em all and it should see you through plenty of hours of entertainment.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The big Crusader Kings III: All Under Heaven expansion is out | GamingOnLinux
The Crusader Kings III: All Under Heaven expansion has released and to much surprise, it seems finally Paradox are back on form with players loving it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors just keeps on giving with a free Balatro DLC, online co-op and more free content | GamingOnLinux
Vampire Survivors just dropped a massive content update that includes a free Balatro crossover DLC, online co-op is live and more added. Just when you think you're done, they pull you back in for another bunch of hours. Please won't somebody think of my free time.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The excellent city-builder Timberborn is approaching the 1.0 release | GamingOnLinux
Timberborn is a city-builder full of beavers, in a world where humans are long gone. It's properly great, and now it's finally about to hit the big 1.0. I absolutely loved it when I initially covered it here on GamingOnLinux back in July 2023 (wow, time really flies).
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-24 brings fixes for Space Engineers, Blade - Soul NEO | GamingOnLinux
Here we go again, yet another hotfix release for the GE-Proton compatibility layer for running more Windows games on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Replicat is basically the classic card game snap meets Balatro - check out the demo | GamingOnLinux
Balatro, much like Vampire Survivors, has created a bit of an indie trend and now the classic card game snap has been given the Balatro treatment in Replicat.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The brutal survival horror Darkwood is getting a sequel with Darkwood 2 from Hooded Horse | GamingOnLinux
Publisher Hooded Horse recently revealed Darkwood 2 is coming from the developers of the Pathologic series. It's being made in consultation with the original Darkwood developers Acid Wizard. No release date has been set for it yet.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fix some games on Linux / Steam Deck having incorrect Steam Play settings and added a chat warning | GamingOnLinux
A fresh Steam Beta is out for Desktop and Steam Deck / SteamOS which brings some important bug fixes, and one that was especially annoying for Linux systems.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The extraction shooter ARC Raiders is out and appears to work on Linux | GamingOnLinux
ARC Raiders from Embark Studios has released today and even though it has anti-cheat, it still appears to run just fine on Desktop Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenRazer expands Razer device support with new hardware for Linux users | GamingOnLinux
Get your latest Razer devices working nicely with all features on Linux with OpenRazer, a new release has expanded the supported devices list.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Resident Evil HD REMASTER and Resident Evil 0 now on GOG and in the Preservation Program | GamingOnLinux
The GOG Preservation Program expands once more and just in time for Halloween GOG now has Resident Evil HD REMASTER and Resident Evil 0.