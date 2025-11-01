Games: Bazzite, GOG, Vampire Survivors, and More More

The appropriately named New Dawn Update brings only a little bit of new content like 6 new items and 1 weapon, with the focus on quality of life features to improve the game. Like the ban system, that allows you to ban up to 8 items from the shop that you don't want to see appear during a run, but you have to unlock it by beating Danger 3 or higher. There's also now a save profiles system, so you can have 3 separate saved games. And, since there's a lot of items and you can get a bit overloaded with info, there's now also a codex to read through and potentially plan ahead a bit.