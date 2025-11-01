news
Distributions and Operating Systems: AerynOS, Void Linux, Unraid, OpenIndiana, and More
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: AerynOS 2025.10
AerynOS is an independently-developed, rolling-release Linux distribution designed for general desktop use. The project has published a new snapshot, version 2025.10, which updates its three desktop environments (GNOME, COSMIC and Plasma). This snapshot also reverts the C++ library from LLVM to the GNU implementation. [...]
-
Linuxiac ☛ Void Linux Gets Runkit, a Friendly GUI for Managing runit Services
That’s because Void doesn’t rely on the familiar systemd framework. Instead, it uses an alternative service manager called runit—a lightweight and fast init and service supervision system. And this is where Runkit steps in – a new GTK-based graphical tool, written in Rust by Void’s community member, designed to simplify how users manage runit services.
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Unraid OS 7.2.0
Unraid OS 7.2.0 has been released. Unraid OS is a Linux-based commercial operating system designed to provide an easy-to-use and flexible platform for building and managing a Network-Attached Storage (NAS). The new version delivers a fully responsive web interface and expanded filesystem support: [...]
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The BSD, OpenZFS, and illumos communities
I come home after a day of fighting with crappy systems that are ill conceived, badly designed, overpriced, inflexible, and full of hostile dark patterns that would shoot me in the back to make a line go up, and I get to use thoughtfully written, well implemented software that doesn’t chase the shiny. The fact such small teams (relatively speaking) are responsible for software that is better, easier, and more open that companies with orders of magnitude more resources is shocking to me.
-
Farid Zakaria ☛ Nix derivation madness
Recently I hit an issue that stumped me as it break some basic comprehension I had on how Nix works. I wanted to produce the build and runtime graph for the Ruby interpreter.
-
Distro Watch ☛ OS Release: OpenIndiana 2025.10
OpenIndiana is a community-run continuation of the open source OpenSolaris operating system. The project has published a new snapshot, OpenIndiana 2025.10, which introduces new Rust-based tools, fixes for OpenSSH, and updated web browsers. [...]