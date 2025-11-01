news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
Jeff Geerling ☛ The Arduino Uno Q is a weird hybrid SBC
The Arduino Uno Q is... a weird board. It's the first product born out of Qualcomm's buyout of Arduino.
Raspberry Pi ☛ What should be included in a data science curriculum for schools?
Discover our key themes for an effective school data science curriculum, from data literacy and ethics to machine learning AI principles.
Macworld ☛ This guy turned his old MacBook into a trash can, and it can be yours for just $450
Facebook Marketplace has a reputation for having some weird stuff. Take, for instance, this trash can for sale by Brandon Nielsen. It’s not just any old trash can–it features a MacBook as its lid. Open the can by lifting the MacBook lid, and you’ll find a wide opening where the keyboard and trackpad used to be. Dump your trash, close the MacBook lid, and you don’t have to worry about the garbage stinking up the joint.
Graphics Stack
Tom's Hardware ☛ Bolt Graphics brings its RISC-V graphics cards to Ubuntu Summit — Zeus path tracing GPUs target film and animation industry
Bolt Graphics' Zeus GPUs have slowly but surely been generating hype ever since the startup first announced its RISC-V GPUs in March. With its 2026 hardware launch steadily approaching, Bolt made a surprise appearance at the Ubuntu Summit 25.10 this week to talk about the software stack enabling its over-the-top hardware performance claims of being 13 times faster than Nvidia's RTX 5090.
