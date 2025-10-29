news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2025



Quoting: Distrobox 1.8.2 Brings Polished Experience, New Maintainer —

Nine months after its previous 1.8.1 release, Distrobox, a user-friendly tool that lets users easily create and manage containerized environments from their favorite Linux distributions using tools like Podman or Docker under the hood, has just released version 1.8.2.

This update focuses heavily on cleanup and stability. It decommissions Clear Linux support, introduces unshare-groups capability, and extends manifest definitions with “include” for more modular configuration. Bash completion gets smarter, and several formatting and quoting issues in distrobox-create are resolved for a smoother command-line experience.