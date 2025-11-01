news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
ZDNet ☛ Inside Canonical's plan to make Ubuntu 26.04 the Linux desktop that finally goes mainstream
At the Ubuntu Summit 25.10 at Canonical headquarters in London, Mark Shuttleworth, founder and CEO, and Jon Seager, VP of engineering for Ubuntu, explained their vision and plans for 26.04, Resolute Raccoon, the next long-term support (LTS) of Ubuntu Linux.
Here's what they told ZDNET about what you can expect.
[...]
Shuttleworth told ZDNET that he's an open-source true believer. Canonical has been, and will continue to be, a company where users "can work across the full open-source spectrum. If you want to use open source on the cloud, we will come to the cloud with you. And if you want to use it on tiny, little devices, we will be there for you as well."
On the desktop, Shuttleworth is aware that desktop Linux fragmentation is a serious problem: "If we want Linux to be a true global alternative, we need to do something that has a lot of heft behind it, and we need not to tear each other down."
Ubuntu ☛ Why we brought hardware-optimized GenAI inference to Ubuntu
Application developers can access the local API of a quantized generative AI (GenAI) model with runtime optimizations for efficient performance on their CPU, GPU, or NPU.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ubuntu getting optimisations for modern processors with architecture variants
Canonical announced they're working on architecture variants of Ubuntu, to hopefully result in better optimisation and performance on modern processors.
Posted today on the Ubuntu Discourse forum, developer Michael Hudson Doyle they note how Ubuntu has a focus on wide compatibility but there is a performance trade-off with it. So with Ubuntu 25.10, they've now added support for packages that "target specific silicon variants, meaning you can have your cake and eat it too". The first supported is amd64v3 (x86-64-v3) that should be supported on Intel Haswell / AMD Excavator and above.
The Register UK ☛ Linux vendors are getting into Ubuntu – and Snap
More than one Linux-adjacent vendor presented at the Ubuntu Summit, and a small but recurring theme is offering official Snap packages.
Aside from relatively closed platforms such as ChromeOS and ChromeOS Flex, Ubuntu is the closest thing that the Linux world has to an industry standard – and Ubuntu is committed to its snap packaging format. At last week's Ubuntu Summit 25.10 at Canonical's London HQ, one thing from the event program struck us: several independent companies talking about how working with Canonical on Ubuntu support made life easier. Notably, this included talking about creating snap packages of their apps to simplify distribution.
The Register UK ☛ Canonical CEO says no to IPO in current volatile market
An initial public offering is a matter of when, not if, for Canonical founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth, though interested stock owners shouldn't expect a prospectus anytime soon.
"We are well north now of the financial minimums needed for an IPO," he tells The Register during the Ubuntu 25.10 Summit at Canonical's headquarters.
However, the open source veteran emphasizes the real barrier is operational readiness rather than revenue, product, or technical milestones. "I am very calmly of the view that we should be a public company, but also very calmly of the view that there's no need to do it when we're not mature enough."