Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

At the Ubuntu Summit 25.10 at Canonical headquarters in London, Mark Shuttleworth, founder and CEO, and Jon Seager, VP of engineering for Ubuntu, explained their vision and plans for 26.04, Resolute Raccoon, the next long-term support (LTS) of Ubuntu Linux.

Here's what they told ZDNET about what you can expect.

[...]

Shuttleworth told ZDNET that he's an open-source true believer. Canonical has been, and will continue to be, a company where users "can work across the full open-source spectrum. If you want to use open source on the cloud, we will come to the cloud with you. And if you want to use it on tiny, little devices, we will be there for you as well."

On the desktop, Shuttleworth is aware that desktop Linux fragmentation is a serious problem: "If we want Linux to be a true global alternative, we need to do something that has a lot of heft behind it, and we need not to tear each other down."