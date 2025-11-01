Cyrethium – Debian-based Linux distribution focused on privacy and security

news

Cyrethium is a Debian-based Linux distribution focused on privacy and security. It can route all incoming and outgoing internet traffic through the Tor network. DNSCrypt-Proxy and I2P Router are pre-configured.

It provides strong protection against browser attacks with custom hardened Firefox variants. The distribution hosts a wide range of tools designed from scratch for Cyrethium and includes multi-layered hardening against cyber attacks. There are 4 different versions available: 2 core and 2 respins.

It also provides DNS‑Crypt Proxy to encrypt DNS queries. The distribution includes a tool called Chaosec, which manipulates network traffic to mix real traffic with fake traffic, making it resilient against traffic analysis, MITM, and correlation attacks.