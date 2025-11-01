news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 01, 2025



Quoting: Lilbits: AYANEO Phone, Ubuntu's new architecture variants, and an Always On Display update for Android 17 - Liliputing —

AYANEO is a company that’s been making handheld gaming PCs, Android-powered handhelds, and mini PCs for the past five years. But earlier this year the company announced it was working on its first smartphone.

Now we have the first look at… part of that phone. Images of the back show what appears to be a phone with two cameras, and LED flash, and shoulder trigger buttons. AYANEO had previously hinted that there could be some sort of slider-style design that could include physical controls, but that has yet to be confirmed. And I’m seeing some reports that while this is a phone made for gaming, it’s not necessarily meant to be used for bleeding edge gaming, as it’s expected to be a budget-friendly device with a mid-range processor… although that hasn’t been confirmed yet either.