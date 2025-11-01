original
Back to Our Animals
We've just come back from London after spending some hours walking along some of the sight-seeing attractions. We returned from a court near Temple and stopped in a couple of places to have drinks.
I've not been in London for many years until a few days ago. My wife, however, casually visits the place. I'll go there again next month to meet my sister. My spouse and my sister's spouse will be there too.
The good news is, the fish coped OK in our absence (no feeding in a while) and we're back to publishing as usual. I got some deep sleep on the way back home and I'm ever more motivated to stay awake and catch up with news. █