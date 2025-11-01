Back to Our Animals

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 17, the Qt Creator 18 release introduces experimental support for development containers, a feature that automatically detects a “devcontainer.json” file in a project directory and creates a Docker container for it.

While LibreOffice 25.8 has already been adopted by major GNU/Linux distributions, LibreOffice 25.2 is still supported until November 30th, 2025, for those who haven’t managed to upgrade. LibreOffice 25.2.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes 43 bugs, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

The October 18th release of DietPi v9.18 introduces support for new FriendlyELEC single-board computers, a redesigned DietPi-Dashboard with improved security, and the addition of the LazyLibrarian eBook and audiobook manager. The update also includes bug fixes, filesystem improvements, and expanded compatibility for virtual devices

Easy RISC-V is an open, browser-based learning resource that allows users to experiment with RISC-V assembly and gain a deeper understanding of how the architecture works. Created by developer Dramforever, the platform runs entirely online and does not require installation, offering a convenient way to study RISC-V instructions, registers, and execution flow from any device.

LILYGO’s T-Echo Plus is a compact, battery-powered smart tag designed for wireless telemetry, motion tracking, and geolocation. It combines LoRa communication, GNSS positioning, Bluetooth Mesh, and a 6-axis IMU in an enclosure with both vibration and visual feedback, aiming to support mobile, field-deployed, or remote monitoring applications.

We've just come back from London after spending some hours walking along some of the sight-seeing attractions. We returned from a court near Temple and stopped in a couple of places to have drinks.

I've not been in London for many years until a few days ago. My wife, however, casually visits the place. I'll go there again next month to meet my sister. My spouse and my sister's spouse will be there too.

The good news is, the fish coped OK in our absence (no feeding in a while) and we're back to publishing as usual. I got some deep sleep on the way back home and I'm ever more motivated to stay awake and catch up with news. █