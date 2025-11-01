Free/Libre Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications

The 2025 edition of Halloween is here. Halloween means pumpkins, a subject that I have covered extensively here in these pages. For this Halloween, I decided to tackle a pumpkin that is both inorganic and non-decorative, specifically PumpkinOS. PumpkinOS is a free and open source implementation of PalmOS which can run as a program on both Linux and Windows. I had a specific reason for testing it out which turned out to not bear fruit in the first instance, but I did successfully install PumpkinOS and give it a brief test-drive. While I had to squash the expectations of readers, this article focuses on compiling and running PumpkinOS on Linux, but not much on using it or exploring everything it is capable of. This post focuses on compiling and running PumpkinOS, surveying its default applications, and