Free and Open Source Software

LILYGO T-Echo Plus Integrates LoRa, GNSS, and IMU in Rugged Wireless Smart Tag

LILYGO’s T-Echo Plus is a compact, battery-powered smart tag designed for wireless telemetry, motion tracking, and geolocation. It combines LoRa communication, GNSS positioning, Bluetooth Mesh, and a 6-axis IMU in an enclosure with both vibration and visual feedback, aiming to support mobile, field-deployed, or remote monitoring applications.

Easy RISC-V Provides an Interactive Way to Explore the RISC-V Architecture

Easy RISC-V is an open, browser-based learning resource that allows users to experiment with RISC-V assembly and gain a deeper understanding of how the architecture works. Created by developer Dramforever, the platform runs entirely online and does not require installation, offering a convenient way to study RISC-V instructions, registers, and execution flow from any device.

DietPi October 2025 Update Adds Support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and Reworked Dashboard

The October 18th release of DietPi v9.18 introduces support for new FriendlyELEC single-board computers, a redesigned DietPi-Dashboard with improved security, and the addition of the LazyLibrarian eBook and audiobook manager. The update also includes bug fixes, filesystem improvements, and expanded compatibility for virtual devices

9to5Linux

Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect

Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

Kodi 22 “Piers” Gets HEIF/HEIC and FFmpeg 8 Support, Alpha 2 Out Now

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

LibreOffice 25.2.7 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 25.8

While LibreOffice 25.8 has already been adopted by major GNU/Linux distributions, LibreOffice 25.2 is still supported until November 30th, 2025, for those who haven’t managed to upgrade. LibreOffice 25.2.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes 43 bugs, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

Qt Creator 18 Open-Source IDE Released with Experimental Container Support

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 17, the Qt Creator 18 release introduces experimental support for development containers, a feature that automatically detects a “devcontainer.json” file in a project directory and creates a Docker container for it.

Internet Society

From Connectivity to Capability: Rethinking the Digital Divide

Mini Perveen, a young girl in remote Purnia, Bihar—one of India’s most underdeveloped districts—recently discovered her niche by selling embroidered artwork online. 

KDE Plasma 6.5.1 Is Out to Fix Compatibility Issues with Older AMD GPUs

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Back to Our Animals [original]

  
The good news is, the fish coped OK in our absence

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu related news

 
Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux

  
great news

 
Fedora Linux 43 is here!

  
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader


  
 


 
Arch Linux's November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now

  
The Arch Linux project released today the November 2025 ISO snapshot for the Arch Linux distribution, along with a new version of their menu-based installer, Archinstall 3.0.12.

 
VailuxOS – Debian-based Linux distribution built on Ubuntu

  
VailuxOS is an open source Debian-based Linux operating system built on Ubuntu as its foundation

 
Cyrethium – Debian-based Linux distribution focused on privacy and security

  
Cyrethium is a Debian-based Linux distribution focused on privacy and security

 
Are you tired of Windows but feeling nervous about making the switch to Linux

  
Are you tired of Windows but feeling nervous about making the switch to Linux

 
Lilbits: AYANEO Phone, Ubuntu's new architecture variants, and an Always On Display update for Android 17

  
AYANEO is a company that’s been making handheld gaming PCs

 
Drauger OS – Ubuntu-based Linux desktop gaming distribution

  
From simple changes such as swapping GNOME out for KDE Plasma and using a dark QT theme by default

 
EterTICs – Linux distribution

  
EterTICs Linux is a free distribution for community radio stations. It is based on the Devuan distribution

 
This Week in Plasma: control of frame intensity and image sharpening

  
This week we worked really hard on fixing bugs! Overall, Plasma 6.5’s rollout went smoothly

 
Little KWin Helpers

  
KWin, our fantastic and flexible window manager and Wayland compositor

 
Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11

  
What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11

 
TrueNAS 25.10 Open-Source NAS Released with NVMe-oF, ZFS Enhancements

  
TrueNAS 25.10 “Goldeye” open-source NAS is out with NVMe over Fabric, 400GbE, open GPU driver support

 
SLES 16.0 Launches with Agama Installer, SELinux, and 16 Years of Support

  
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16.0 debuts with the Rust-based Agama installer, SELinux enabled by default

 
System76 CEO Carl Richell Reveals COSMIC Desktop Launch Date

  
System76 CEO Carl Richell has revealed the COSMIC desktop will debut on December 11, 2025

 
d77void – respin of Void Linux with window managers

  
d77void is a respin of Void Linux

 
Sakura Pi RK3308B SBC offers RGB LCD interface, supports mainline Linux

  
You’ll find a GitHub account with a few repositories (OpenWrt, buildroot, Armbian build script) for the board

 
6 Best Free and Open Source Haskell Linter Tools

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
This self-hosted dashboard is perfect for monitoring your Linux servers

  
Linux, no matter which flavor you choose, is so great for running services on because of its robustness

 
5 lightweight Linux distros that breathe life into old Windows 10 laptops

  
If your old Windows 10 laptop is starting to feel sluggish

 
MATE 1.28 Finally Coming to Ubuntu 26.04 & Debian Forky

  
For MATE users, Debian and Ubuntu are finally migrating this desktop environment to version 1.28 for Debian Testing (Forky) and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

 
Arkane Linux – immutable, atomic Arch-based distribution

  
Arkane Linux is an opinionated

 
Alien-OS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Alien-OS is a German Linux distribution based on Debian

 
Adding Customizable Frame Contrast to KDE Plasma

  
For a while now, probably two years, I wanted to have support for high-contrast colorschemes in KDE Plasma

 
Fedora Linux 43 Officially Released, Now Available for Download

  
The Fedora Project officially released Fedora Linux 43 today as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored distribution, shipping with some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

 
Zorin 0S 18: 100,000+ Windows 10 Users Can't Be Wrong

  
With performance boosts and seamless cloud connections, Zorin OS 18 is quickly becoming the top gateway for Windows refugees

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.6, Linux 6.12.56, Linux 6.6.115, Linux 6.1.158, Linux 5.15.196, Linux 5.10.246, and Linux 5.4.301

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.6 kernel

 
