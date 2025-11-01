news
Free and Open Source Software
SSHM - transforms how you manage and connect to SSH hosts - LinuxLinks
SSHM is a command-line tool that transforms how you manage and connect to your SSH hosts. Built with Go and featuring an intuitive TUI interface, it makes SSH connection management effortless and enjoyable.
This is free and open source software.
Document Scanner - GNOME based tool - LinuxLinks
Document Scanner is a document scanning application for GNOME.
It allows you to capture images using image scanners (e.g. flatbed scanners) that have suitable SANE drivers installed.
You can crop out the bad parts of an image and rotate it if it is the wrong way round. You can print your scans, export them to pdf, or save them in a range of image formats.
This is free and open source software.
Merkato - monitor stocks and currencies - LinuxLinks
Merkato is a modern financial data tracker that brings market information directly to your desktop.
The tool lets you monitor your investments with ease and stay updated on market movements subject to delayed pricing.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Software: October 2025 Updates - LinuxLinks
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. We’ve agai increased the number of roundups this month despite focusing on hardware reviews. And we’ve got additional hardware series starting soon.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
Easy Flatpak - manage flatpaks with a simple GUI - LinuxLinks
Easy Flatpak helps you install Flatpak apps in a user-friendly way. The tool has recipes for some of them to install them even better.
For example, for Steam, it asks the user to choose a folder where they store their games before installation.
This is free and open source software.
bibiman - TUI for fast and simple interaction with a BibLaTeX database - LinuxLinks
bibiman is a simple terminal user interface for handling your BibLaTeX database as part of a terminal-based scientific workflow.
Directories are searched recursively for files with the .bib extension and add them to the entry list. Beside the TUI bibiman can format and replace citekeys.
This is free and open source software.