FreeBSD and Linux Kernel: ZFS, Containers, and Security
Klara ☛ How to Set Up a Highly Available ZFS Pool Using Mirroring and iSCSI
Turn commodity hardware into a fault-tolerant SAN. This ZFS pool setup with iSCSI shows how to combine mirrored storage and FreeBSD jails for high availability without vendor lock-in.
FreeBSD ☛ An introduction to OCI Containers on FreeBSD
I doubt you’ve been living under a rock for at least the last decade, so I won’t explain containers for you. I will, however, mention what the Open Container Initiative (OCI) is, since FreeBSD has just become a part of it. Quoting from their own website:
“The Open Container Initiative (OCI) is a lightweight, open governance structure for the express purpose of creating open industry standards around container formats and runtimes.“
University of Toronto ☛ Removing Fedora's selinux-policy-targeted package is mostly harmless so far
A while back I discussed why I might want to remove the selinux-policy-targeted RPM package for a Fedora 42 upgrade. Today, I upgraded my office workstation from Fedora 41 to Fedora 42, and as part of preparing for that upgrade I removed the selinux-policy-targeted policy (and all of the packages that depended on it). The result appears to work, although there were a few things that came up during the upgrade and I may reinstall at least selinux-policy-targeted itself to get rid of them (for now).