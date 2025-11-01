Recently in Red Hat's Blog

news
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Insights is now Red Hat Lightspeed: Accelerating AI-powered management
For years, Red Hat Insights has been a core part of every Red Hat subscription, helping you manage your environments across Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. Red Hat Lightspeed continues to provide you with powerful, predictive analytics that help you work faster, smarter, and with greater security and expands the reach of these capabilities with AI-driven insights that help you operate more efficiently and securely at scale.
Red Hat Official ☛ Not your grandfather's VMs: Renewing backup for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
If your answer involves traditional, hypervisor-level backup tools, you might have a significant gap in your data protection strategy. The simple truth is that a VM running on OpenShift is fundamentally different from one on a legacy hypervisor, and it demands a modern approach to backup and recovery.
Red Hat Official ☛ The State of Missouri Scales Automation, Unlocks Time for Innovation
For the engineering team, it meant dealing with a variety of tools, a lack of standardization, and an inability to easily share and collaborate on work across the organization. Across departments, critical tasks could take hours or even days to complete manually, increasing the risk of human error and delaying the delivery of services. Recognizing that this approach wasn't sustainable, the state adopted Ansible Automation Platform to centralize automation efforts with a dedicated team to support it.
Red Hat Official ☛ HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 for Red Hat OpenShift
From banking success, to a new future in tech: Bradley's Red Hat journey so far
After graduating high school, Bradley pursued a career in banking instead of following the traditional college route. Over the next 5 years, he worked his way up from a banking associate to a senior role. Bradley was progressing well in his career, but felt like something was missing. “Everything was going pretty well for me,” says Bradley, “to the point that I had the freedom to make a different decision in life, to go do what I always wanted to do. And that was to work in technology in some way or another.”