Recently in Red Hat's Blog

After graduating high school, Bradley pursued a career in banking instead of following the traditional college route. Over the next 5 years, he worked his way up from a banking associate to a senior role. Bradley was progressing well in his career, but felt like something was missing. “Everything was going pretty well for me,” says Bradley, “to the point that I had the freedom to make a different decision in life, to go do what I always wanted to do. And that was to work in technology in some way or another.”