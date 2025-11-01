news
today's howtos
-
Ahmad Alfy ☛ Your URL Is Your State
It was one of those moments where something you once knew suddenly clicks again with fresh significance. Here was a URL doing far more than just pointing to a page. It was storing state, encoding intent, and making my entire setup shareable and recoverable. No database. No cookies. No localStorage. Just a URL.
David Bushell ☛ Better Alt Text
How to add visible alt text?
I decided to use declarative popover. I used popover for my glossary web component but that implementation required JavaScript. This new feature can be done script-free! Below is an example of the end result. Click the “ALT” button to reveal the text popover (unless you’re in RSS land, in which case visit the example, and if you’re not in Chrome, see below).
ArchLinux ☛ dovecot >= 2.4 requires manual intervention
The dovecot 2.4 release branch has made breaking changes which result in it being incompatible with any <= 2.3 configuration file.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on Fedora 43
Gitea offers a lightweight, self-hosted alternative to commercial Git services, giving you complete control over your source code repositories. This powerful open-source platform combines the familiar features of Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub with the flexibility of running on your own infrastructure, making it ideal for development teams, organizations, and individual developers who prioritize data sovereignty and customization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install TypeScript on Manjaro [Ed: Microsoft's attempt to replace JS with vendor lock-in]
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Fedora 43
GitLab has transformed how development teams manage code repositories, collaborate on projects, and implement continuous integration pipelines. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing GitLab Community Edition on Fedora 43, enabling you to host your own DevOps platform with complete control over your data and infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on Fedora 43
Git has become an essential tool for developers, system administrators, and DevOps professionals worldwide. This distributed version control system enables teams to collaborate efficiently, track code changes, and manage software projects with precision. Whether you’re developing personal applications, contributing to open source projects, or managing enterprise infrastructure, Git provides the foundation for modern development workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on Fedora 43
AppImage has become one of the most convenient ways to run applications on GNU/Linux systems. This universal package format offers simplicity and portability that traditional package managers sometimes lack.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Fedora 43
Fedora 43 arrives with impressive updates including GNOME 49, RPM 6.0, and GNU/Linux kernel 6.17, solidifying its position as a cutting-edge distribution. While Fedora champions RPM packages and promotes Flatpak as its universal packaging format, many users seek access to Snap’s extensive application ecosystem.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhpStorm on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 provides an excellent platform for PHP development, and PhpStorm stands as the premier integrated development environment (IDE) for professional web developers. This comprehensive guide walks through multiple installation methods, ensuring every developer can successfully set up PhpStorm on their Linux Mint 22 system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Fedora 43
Flatpak has revolutionized the way GNU/Linux users install and manage applications across different distributions. This universal packaging format delivers sandboxed applications with consistent behavior, enhanced security, and seamless updates. Fedora 43 offers excellent support for Flatpak technology, making it one of the most straightforward distributions for getting started with this modern application delivery system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Oppia on Fedora 43
Educational technology continues to transform how we learn and teach. Oppia stands out as a powerful open-source platform that enables educators to create interactive learning experiences. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Oppia on Fedora 43, from initial system preparation to running your first development server.
