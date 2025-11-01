news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ Immich 2.2 Released with OCR Search, Faster Web Layouts
One of the most requested features from the community has finally landed — Optical Character Recognition (OCR). Users can now search for text inside images, enabling quick retrieval of items such as handwritten notes, documents, recipes, or other text-containing visuals.
Linuxiac ☛ Dovecot 2.4.2 Secure IMAP Server Adds Experimental IMAP4rev2 Support
A major issue has been addressed under CVE-2025-30189, which affected several authentication backends including passdb oauth2, passwd, and bsdauth. When authentication caching was enabled, users could be cached with the same cache key — a potentially serious flaw for multi-user environments.
Linuxiac ☛ Exim 4.99 MTA Drops OpenSSL 0.9 and TCP-Wrappers
Among the most notable changes is the removal of TCP-Wrappers support and legacy OpenSSL 0.9.x compatibility. At the same time, this update resolves several issues affecting DKIM verification, signing, and ARC handling. These fixes address crash conditions and verification bypasses triggered by malformed or crafted message headers.
Jonas Hietala ☛ Jonas Hietala: Packing Neovim with Fennel
I wanted to rewrite my Neovim configuration in Fennel (a Lisp that compiles to Lua) and while doing so I wanted to migrate from lazy.nvim to Neovim’s new built-in package manager vim.pack.
This included bootstrapping Fennel compilation for Neovim; replicating missing features from lazy.nvim such as running build scripts and lazy loading; modernizing my LSP and treesitter config; and trying out some new interesting plugins.
Linuxiac ☛ Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Adds Text-to-Speech, Screen Recording
Shotcut, a popular open-source video editor, has released version 25.10, introducing several major enhancements. A standout addition is the new “Image/Video from HTML” option. It allows users to generate visuals directly from HTML code, using Google Chrome or Chromium as the rendering engine.
Fueling the Marathon: How to Prevent Activist Burnout
In my previous post, The Long Game of Free Software, I discussed the nature of our struggle. It's not a sprint; it's a marathon - a generational fight against the entrenched power of proprietary software, which seeks to control and subjugate users.
SaaSS-quatch
Gather 'round the digital campfire, fellow adventurers, and listen to a tale of a creature that haunts the misty jungles of the internet. It's a beast of immense power and seductive allure. It promises a world without installations, a life free from the burden of updates, and the power of the "cloud" at your fingertips. They call it the SaaSS-quatch.
I've spent years tracking this elusive beast. Today, I share my field guide with you. To understand the SaaSS-quatch is to understand the greatest threat to software freedom in the modern era. SaaSS, or Service as a Software Substitute, is the practice of using a service on someone else's server to do your own computing. And it's a monster.