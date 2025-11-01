news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 01, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: control of frame intensity and image sharpening - KDE Blogs —

This week we worked really hard on fixing bugs! Overall, Plasma 6.5’s rollout went smoothly. But there were some regressions, and we’ve been working on fixing them as quickly as possible. Hopefully the release of 6.5.2 on Tuesday should have all the important stuff sorted.

In addition, several features that have been in development for a while were merged for release in Plasma 6.6 in a couple of months. And with the urgency for madly fixing bugs receding, a bunch of UI improvements managed to make an appearance as well. There’s some really cool stuff here! Check it all out...