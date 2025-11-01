news
Open Hardware/Modding: LILYGO, RISC-V, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Echo Plus Integrates LoRa, GNSS, and IMU in Rugged Wireless Smart Tag
LILYGO’s T-Echo Plus is a compact, battery-powered smart tag designed for wireless telemetry, motion tracking, and geolocation. It combines LoRa communication, GNSS positioning, Bluetooth Mesh, and a 6-axis IMU in an enclosure with both vibration and visual feedback, aiming to support mobile, field-deployed, or remote monitoring applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Easy RISC-V Provides an Interactive Way to Explore the RISC-V Architecture
Easy RISC-V is an open, browser-based learning resource that allows users to experiment with RISC-V assembly and gain a deeper understanding of how the architecture works. Created by developer Dramforever, the platform runs entirely online and does not require installation, offering a convenient way to study RISC-V instructions, registers, and execution flow from any device.
Hackaday ☛ Making RAM For A TMS9900 Homebrew Computer
Over on YouTube [Usagi Electric] shows us how to make RAM for the TMS9900.
Hackaday ☛ 10 Cent Microcontroller Makes Tracker Music
We are absurdly spoiled these days by our microcontrollers. Take the CH32V00X family– they’ve been immortalized by meme as “the ten cent micro” but with a clock speed of 48MHz and 32-bit registers to work with, they’re astoundingly capable machines even by the standards of home computers of yore. That’s what motivated [Tim] to see if he could use one to play MOD files, with only minimal extra parts– and quite specifically no DAC.
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2025 Badge Gets Vintage Star Trek Makeover
There are still a few days before the doors open on this year’s Hackaday Supercon in Pasadena, but for the most dedicated attendees, the badge hacking has already begun…even if they don’t have a badge yet.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 853: Hardware Addiction; Don’t Send Help
This week Jonathan and Rob chat with Cody Zuschlag about the Xen project! It’s the hypervisor that runs almost everywhere. Why is it showing up in IoT devices and automotive? And what’s coming next for the project? Watch to find out!