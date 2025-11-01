Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Efficient access to critical sections is perhaps the single most important factor in determining database performance in high contention environments like large production systems. In our development of r2.04, we are paying a lot of attention to critical section access. This is a summary of our work and results to date (r2.04 is still under development as of this post’s publication date).

This post comes with the caveat that critical sections are only one determinant of application throughput. Other factors like compute time, or user input time may well be more important to your application. Even within an application, workloads vary: for example, the workload of interest posting in a bank is different from the workload of processing customer transactions.