Games: "Basically every PC game works on Linux" and latest from GamingOnLinux
Matt Birchler ☛ Basically every PC game works on Linux
These numbers make tons of sense to me, someone who games on Linux almost every day. No, I didn't install Ubuntu on my PC tower, I'm talking about my Steam Deck! That's a Linux device running Proton which lets me install basically any game from Steam. When a new game comes out, there's not even a question whether it will work on my Linux device, it just does (or if it doesn't, it's usually because it's just too high end to run on a handheld device).
GamingOnLinux ☛ The classic Serious Sam 2 gets a big upgrade and now Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
A blast from the past returns in style, with Serious Sam 2 from Croteam recently getting a huge 20th Annviersary Update and now it has been Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some seriously spooky stuff in the Indie Fears Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
A very nice selection of games here ready for Halloween with the Indie Fears Humble Bundle that makes it a top deal! All highly rated games too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux users have no reason to worry about recent AMD GPU driver changes | GamingOnLinux
This is a little PSA to Linux users and Linux gamers, with news reports out there about AMD shifting focus away from certain GPUs.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by Advance Wars, the new Earth vs Mars from Relic Entertainment is out now | GamingOnLinux
A smaller team at Relic Entertainment under the Relic Labs umbrella have released Earth vs Mars, a homage to some classic strategy games like Advance Wars.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ARK: Survival Ascended gets bumped up to Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
ARK: Survival Ascended entered Early Access in 2023, and while it worked well enough on Linux / Steam Deck - Valve noted it was Unsupported until now.
Shiro Games have revealed they're giving their strategy game Northgard the Definitive Edition treatment in December, with a whole bunch of new content planned.
Shiro Games have revealed they're giving their strategy game Northgard the Definitive Edition treatment in December, with a whole bunch of new content planned.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The classic tense horror roguelike 'Basingstoke' from Puppygames gets a big surprise upgrade | GamingOnLinux
Basingstoke (now known as Welcome to Basingstoke) is an absolute underappreciated gem from Puppygames, and now is the perfect time to jump back in. It somewhat recently had a console release, and so the developers have refreshed the PC version with a whole bunch of upgrades so perhaps it's time to give this classic a new life.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DRAGON QUEST I - II HD-2D Remake out now and Steam Deck Playable | GamingOnLinux
Square Enix have released DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake and you should be mostly good to go on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck with it.