Ubuntu 25.04 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10, Here’s How
Ubuntu 25.10 was released earlier this month, on October 9th, but the upgrade path was not open for Ubuntu 25.04 users until now. Of course, you could force an upgrade using the update-manager -d command, but it’s not something I would recommend because things might go wrong and you could end up with a broken system.
Anyway, three weeks later, the upgrade path is officially open for Ubuntu 25.04 users. However, before upgrading, make sure that your installation is up to date and that you have a recent backup of your most important files (you know, just in case something goes wrong during the installation, though that shouldn’t happen).