Ubuntu 25.04 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10, Here’s How

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.

Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

Highlights of Fedora Linux 43 include the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, the latest and greatest GNOME 49 desktop environment series for the Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.

The ongoing development of Tor Browser is made possible thanks to the support of our community. If Tor Browser is important to you, now is a great time to support our mission to FREE THE INTERNET, as all donations will be matched by Power Up Privacy through December 31, 2025.

Ubuntu 25.04 Users Can Now Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10, Here’s How

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 29, 2025



Ubuntu 25.10 was released earlier this month, on October 9th, but the upgrade path was not open for Ubuntu 25.04 users until now. Of course, you could force an upgrade using the update-manager -d command, but it’s not something I would recommend because things might go wrong and you could end up with a broken system.

Anyway, three weeks later, the upgrade path is officially open for Ubuntu 25.04 users. However, before upgrading, make sure that your installation is up to date and that you have a recent backup of your most important files (you know, just in case something goes wrong during the installation, though that shouldn’t happen).

