posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 01, 2025



Quoting: Little KWin Helpers – Kai Uwe's Blog —

Speaking of shortcuts: when grabbing the mouse (press right Ctrl), it now blocks the session’s global shortcuts. This makes it behave more like a full “input grab” on X11. As a result, you can now use global shortcuts in your windowed KWin, for instance to more easily trigger the Overview effect (Meta+W), if you want to work on it without affecting your running session.

KWin also includes a debug console that lets you inspect open windows, see input devices and events, the state of the clipboard, load and unload desktop effects, and so on. We particularly moved developer-facing desktop effects (like the “Compositing” indicator or FPS effect that isn’t a benchmark™) from System Settings to the debug console. You can access it by typing “kwin” in KRunner and selecting “KWin Debug Console”. Mind that it’s a developer tool, so function definitely outdoes form.