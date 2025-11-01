GNU/Linux and Free Software

I have used Linux for my development environment for years. It's easy to use, easy to fix, lightweight, and lets me focus at the task on hand instead of random notifications and distractions. The system works perfectly for a development environment where you're constantly testing and breaking new things.

However, I could never get rid of Windows. Despite some thinking that Linux is actually the better OS for gaming, compatibility issues with anti-cheat programs and program unavailability have kept me tied to Microsoft's OS. So instead of managing two different OSes for different tasks, I decided to ditch Linux for Windows as my development environment—and it's much better than I expected.