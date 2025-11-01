news
GNU/Linux and Free Software
GNU/Linux
Make Use Of ☛ I ditched Linux for Windows (yes, really) — and you might want to as well
I have used Linux for my development environment for years. It's easy to use, easy to fix, lightweight, and lets me focus at the task on hand instead of random notifications and distractions. The system works perfectly for a development environment where you're constantly testing and breaking new things.
However, I could never get rid of Windows. Despite some thinking that Linux is actually the better OS for gaming, compatibility issues with anti-cheat programs and program unavailability have kept me tied to Microsoft's OS. So instead of managing two different OSes for different tasks, I decided to ditch Linux for Windows as my development environment—and it's much better than I expected.
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.2.6 rolls out with more fixes for Intel GPUs, Zink and NVK | GamingOnLinux
Mesa 25.2.6 is the latest bug fix release available now for open source Linux graphics drivers, pulling in fresh updates for games and other assorted issues. This follows on from the exciting Mesa 25.2.5 release that had a major bug fix for users of Intel GPUs.
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ Forget Spotify—These Apps Let Me Play Music in the Command Line
Do you enjoy working in the terminal but also want to be entertained without leaving the command line? You can do that using a number of purpose-built tools for music playback, from flexible background daemons to full-on TUIs.
In fact, in my research I found countless music listening tools for the terminal. We've covered using MOC to listen to a music collection before, but I'm going to highlight a few more powerful and unique music playback options for the Linux and Mac terminals. I'm ordering them from the simplest to the most advanced option.
Instructionals/Technical
Cloudflare ☛ So long, and thanks for all the fish: how to escape the Linux networking stack
There is a theory which states that if ever anyone discovers exactly what the Linux networking stack does and why it does it, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable.
There is another theory which states that Git was created to track how many times this has already happened.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
ZDNet ☛ 6 hidden GNOME Search tricks every Linux user should try
I've used so many GNOME and GNOME-based desktops over the years that I can't even recall them all. One thing that has been constant over the years is that GNOME is far more useful than you might think. Sure, it looks minimal, but that's all about getting out of your way and not stripping down features.
One of the cool features of the GNOME desktop is the search functionality. At first blush, it seems the search tool is just a means to locate the app you want to run. Au contraire, mon ami.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Tor ☛ A new home for Tor user documentation
Privacy technology is only as powerful as people's ability to use it. Every day, millions of people rely on Tor to protect their privacy and freedom online. But until now, finding answers to their questions meant navigating between different websites: one for the Tor Browser Manual, another for the Support portal. This fragmented experience made it harder to navigate and maintain.
That's why we've been working to simplify how people find help using Tor.
Programming/Development
Hackaday ☛ Hello World In C Without Linking In Libraries
If there’s one constant with software developers, it is that sometimes they get bored. At these times, they tend to think dangerous thoughts, usually starting with ‘What if…’. Next you know, they have gone down a dark and winding rabbit hole and found themselves staring at something so amazing that the only natural conclusion that comes to mind is that while educational, it serves no immediate purpose.
