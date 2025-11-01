news
BSD Leftovers: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and more
Tom Jones ☛ Advanced Documentation Retrieval on FreeBSD
Beyond the documentation the project provides there are outside sources of information on how to use and configure a FreeBSD system. Searching the web will bring up a lot of Technical information in the form of blog posts and articles.
Searching the web is not the only way to get more information on FreeBSD systems. We can use external 'daemonised' resources by using the FreeBSD base system tool invoke . This tool is a little esoteric to use and sadly it is one of the excellent FreeBSD tools written by developers that just quite haven't seen the light of day.
Undeadly ☛ Enable BPF filtering on sockets
with the patch (as always, against -current) that contains the proposed code changes in the rest of the message.
Undeadly ☛ Making the veb(4) virtual Ethernet bridge VLAN aware
Now David Gwynne (dlg@) is fielding a patch on tech@ that would make veb(4) even more capable, by making the device vlan(4) aware.