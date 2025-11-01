RSS, Web Browsers, and Firefox News

In theory how I use this Firefox is that I start it when I need to use some annoying site I want to just work, use the site briefly, and then close it down, flushing away all of the cookies and so on. In practice I've drifted into having a number of websites more or less constantly active in this "accept everything" Firefox, which means that I often keep it running all day (or longer at home) and all of those cookies stick around. This is less than ideal, and is a big reason why I wish Firefox had a 'open this site in a specific profile' feature. Yesterday, spurred on by Ben Zanin's Fediverse comment, I decided to make my "accept everything" Firefox environment more complicated in the pursuit of doing better (ie, throwing away at least some cookies more often).