RSS, Web Browsers, and Firefox News

Stephen Hackett ☛ A Little Update on My RSS Setup
I’m always surprised at just how often I’m asked about how I read RSS. For years, this was a very stable setup, but has recently changed.
The Register UK ☛ Samsung picks fights with Google and Qualcomm
The Korean giant’s weapon of choice to niggle Google is a Windows port of the “Samsung Internet” browser it ships on smartphones.
Kevin Burke ☛ Let Us Open URLs in a Specific Browser Profile
Most browsers have the ability to launch different browser profiles. Each profile can come with a different theme and a different set of website logins (cookies, application state, etc). This can be helpful if you want to segregate browsing behavior. For example, I have different browser profiles set up for my personal email, my "consulting" email, the nonprofit I volunteer with.
Mozilla
University of Toronto ☛ Firefox, the Cookie AutoDelete add-on, and "Total Cookie Protection"
This is an interesting question (and, it turns out, relevant to my usage too) so I did some digging. The short answer is that I suspect the warning on Cookie AutoDelete's add-on page is out of date and it works fine. The long answer starts with the history of HTTP cookies.
Bryce Wray ☛ Getting HTTP/3 on Cloudflare with Firefox
The difficulty I encountered was that, on Firefox1, Cloudflare-hosted sites wouldn’t show up in HTTP/3, but instead fell back to HTTP/2. (You can test for yourself with the Cloudflare test page for this type of connectivity.) I saw this on both macOS and Fedora Linux. While the performance penalty was likely tiny or nonexistent, it still bugged me and I wanted to find out what was causing this.
University of Toronto ☛ My flailing around with Firefox's Multi-Account Containers
In theory how I use this Firefox is that I start it when I need to use some annoying site I want to just work, use the site briefly, and then close it down, flushing away all of the cookies and so on. In practice I've drifted into having a number of websites more or less constantly active in this "accept everything" Firefox, which means that I often keep it running all day (or longer at home) and all of those cookies stick around. This is less than ideal, and is a big reason why I wish Firefox had a 'open this site in a specific profile' feature. Yesterday, spurred on by Ben Zanin's Fediverse comment, I decided to make my "accept everything" Firefox environment more complicated in the pursuit of doing better (ie, throwing away at least some cookies more often).
University of Toronto ☛ I wish Firefox Profiles supported assigning websites to profiles
This leads me to my wish for profiles, which is for profiles to support the kind of 'assign website to profile' and 'open website in profile' features that you currently have with containers, especially with the Multi-Account Containers extension. Actually I would like a somewhat better version than Multi-Account Containers currently offers, because as far as I can see you can't currently say 'all subdomains under this domain should open in container X' and that's a feature I very much want for one of my use cases.
