Nov 01, 2025



Quoting: Drauger OS - Ubuntu-based Linux desktop gaming distribution - LinuxLinks —

Drauger OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux desktop gaming distribution that ships with many modifications and optimizations over stock Ubuntu that are intended to improve gaming performance and the gaming experience.

From simple changes such as swapping GNOME out for KDE Plasma and using a dark QT theme by default, to more complex changes such as using a kernel compiled in-house and replacing PulseAudio with Pipewire. Drauger OS is built from the ground up with its primary focus on performance.