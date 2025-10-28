news

KDE Plasma 6.5.1 Is Out to Fix Compatibility Issues with Older AMD GPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 28, 2025



Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

KDE Plasma 6.5.1 also introduces the ability to drag items out of the Favorites grid in the Kickoff application launcher without accidentally re-ordering them, and improves the option that lets wallpapers switch between their light or dark mode based on color to accurately reflect that it looks at the lightness or darkness of the Plasma style’s colors and not the app’s colors.

