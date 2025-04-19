Devices: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, and More

So getting the OpenWrt One router it seemed like a nice excuse to figure out if there was any teraform providers available. And quite disappointingly there was not any out there actively maintained. So I guess we’ll have to write our own!

OpenWrt has a JSON-RPC API that allows you to set configuration files, and options, through a set of calls. So writing a thin wrapper around this API with a bit of plumbing does not seem to be too difficult.