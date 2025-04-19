news
Devices: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Morten Linderud ☛ Easter hack: terraform-provider-openwrt
So getting the OpenWrt One router it seemed like a nice excuse to figure out if there was any teraform providers available. And quite disappointingly there was not any out there actively maintained. So I guess we’ll have to write our own!
OpenWrt has a JSON-RPC API that allows you to set configuration files, and options, through a set of calls. So writing a thin wrapper around this API with a bit of plumbing does not seem to be too difficult.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 317: Quantum Diamonds, Citizen Science, And Cobol To AI
When Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams need a break from writing posts, they hop on the podcast and talk about their favorite stories of the past week. Want to know what they were talking about? Listen in below and find out!
-
Hackaday ☛ A Pi-Based LiDAR Scanner
Although there are plenty of methods for effectively imaging a 3D space, LiDAR is widely regarded as one of the most effective methods. These systems use a rapid succession of laser pulses over a wide area to create an accurate 3D map. Early LiDAR systems were cumbersome and expensive but as the march of time continues on, these systems have become much more accessible to the average person. So much so that you can quickly attach one to a Raspberry Pi and perform LiDAR imaging for a very reasonable cost.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base Modules Offer Programmable Wireless Communication for US, EU, and CN Bands
The Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base is a compact, programmable unit for low-power, long-range IoT communication. Based on the STM32WLE5CC chip, it supports LoRaWAN Class A, B, and C modes and comes in US915, EU868, and CN470 variants to meet regional frequency standards.
-
CNX Software ☛ Openviro Axe PoE is an RP2040-based environmental sensor for server rooms and cabinets (Crowdfunding)
Openviro Axe PoE is a rack-mountable, open-source environmental sensor designed to measure the temperature and humidity (and air pressure) in server rooms or cabinets with electrical equipment. The device is based on a Raspberry Pi RP2040 board with Ethernet connectivity housed in a plastic enclosure and equipped with two RJ12 connectors for Bosch BME280 sensors with an accuracy of +/- 0.5°C.
-
CNX Software ☛ Solar-powered WisMesh Repeaters extend the range of Meshtastic networks
RAKWireless has launched two solar-powered Meshtastic range expanders/repeaters: the WisMesh Repeater with a larger battery and external solar panel, and the WisMesh Repeater Mini with a more compact design with an integrated solar panel Meshtastic open-source firmware allows LoRa nodes to be used for off-grid messaging, GPS coordinates sharing, and more. The mesh network relies on nodes to communicate with each other and relay messages to other nodes if needed. However, this does not work reliably when nodes are too far apart or one node goes offline for whatever reason.
-
CNX Software ☛ ALPON X4 – A Raspberry Pi CM4 fanless Edge Computer with 4G LTE cellular connectivity
SixFab ALPON X4 is yet another fanless Raspberry Pi CM4-powered edge computer whose main selling point is built-in 4G LTE cellular connectivity with an eSIM, besides two Ethernet ports, and dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 on the system-on-module.
-
Arduino ☛ This machine helps to experimentally find an estimation of absolute zero
How can we ever really know anything? If you listen to the anti-science types, you might believe that we can’t. But if you get past Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, you can start identifying basic truths, through logic and experiments, on which to build upon. One important foundational building block is absolute zero.