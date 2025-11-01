news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 635: Guess who's back?
OpenBSD 7.8, Building Enterprise Storage with Proxmox, SSD performance, Virtual Machines and more...
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show Episode 464: Ask Noah Show 464 | Ubuntu Summit 25.10
This week Sebastian Trzcinski-Clément from Canonical joins Noah and Steve to talk about Ubuntu Summit 25.10.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - October 2025
KDE Gear 25.08.2 and Plasma 6.5 refined the KDE desktop with improved performance, accessibility, and stability, while GNOME 49.1 polished the user experience with better session handling and input reliability. Major updates also landed for Kernel Source 6.17.5, Mesa 25.2.5, and PipeWire 1.5.81, and more. Other notable package updates included PHP 8.4.14, curl 8.16.0, ClamAV 1.5.1, and GStreamer 1.26.7.
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Efficient and reproducible LLM inference: Inside Red Hat’s MLPerf Inference v5.1 submissions [Ed: Dancing around hype waves]
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Bazzite 43
Kyle Gospodnetich has announced the release of Bazzite 43, a major update of the project's Fedora-based immutable distribution designed for gamers, with a choice of GNOME or KDE Plasma desktops. This release adds support for several new handheld gaming devices, including Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X, Legion Go 2, OneXPlayer X1 Air and SuiPlay0X1
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
The Register UK ☛ Linux vendors are getting into Ubuntu – and Snap
Aside from relatively closed platforms such as ChromeOS and ChromeOS Flex, Ubuntu is the closest thing that the Linux world has to an industry standard – and Ubuntu is committed to its snap packaging format. At last week's Ubuntu Summit 25.10 at Canonical's London HQ, one thing from the event program struck us: several independent companies talking about how working with Canonical on Ubuntu support made life easier. Notably, this included talking about creating snap packages of their apps to simplify distribution.
Ubuntu ☛ Introducing architecture variants: amd64v3 now available in Ubuntu 25.10 - Foundations - Ubuntu Community Hub
For 25.10 we were mostly focused on building the required infrastructure and have not yet rebuilt every package for the x84-64-v3 / amd64v3 architecture. Most packages in the main component have been rebuilt (around 2000 source packages). It is worth noting that these packages have not yet received the usual level of testing that most packages in Ubuntu receive. So while we expect them to work, early adopters might find some bugs.
For the upcoming 26.04 LTS release, we will rebuild amd64v3-enabled versions of all packages and test them in the same rigorous way as we test every other Ubuntu package.
Devices/Embedded
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Progressive enhancement is a crucial design principle for smart devices
When I’ve been building my smart home automation system at home, a key principle has been that it needs to be a progressive enhancement: if Internet or any 3rd party service is down, I need to be able to do everything I can do with automations: turn my lights on and off, start my entertainment devices and so on.
Any “smart” device that stops operating when a 3rd party service that’s out of your control goes down is not a smart device: it’s electronic waste waiting to happen.
