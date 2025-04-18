news
The newest Ubuntu version ushers in ARM64 support for early adopters
We saw a lot of movement on the Windows on Arm front earlier this year, but it's by no means the only operating system taking advantage of the new hardware architecture. If you're a Linux fan and you've been on the hunt for something that can run on your shiny new ARM64 processor, Ubuntu has just what you're looking for. The operating system's publisher announced the release of Ubuntu 25.04, and with it comes some support for ARM64 devices.