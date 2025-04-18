news
Forget Windows 11. These mad lads made Linux look like Windows XP!
PC users who want to relive the nostalgia of an older Windows interface can download the free Linux distribution Q4OS and install the XPQ4 G UI. The GUI makes it possible to activate different interfaces within the Debian-based distribution Q4OS.
In addition to Windows XP, you can also choose interfaces that mimic Windows 2000, Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. While you can install and use Linux applications, the system offers a familiar graphical user interface that behaves like Windows, making it easier to navigate.